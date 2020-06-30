All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:34 AM

1817 Maryland Avenue

1817 Maryland Avenue · (443) 979-8108
Location

1817 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201
Charles North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1817 Maryland Avenue.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bike storage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
smoke-free community
environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer two and three bedroom townhomes that are sure to please even those with the most discriminating tastes. Whether you want to relax by our resort-style pool service or play a vigorous game of tennis on our community courts, Creekside is sure to have something for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 Max
rent: $25/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Sheperd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
1817 Maryland Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 1817 Maryland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1817 Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1817 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1817 Maryland Avenue has a pool.
Does 1817 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1817 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
