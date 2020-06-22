1816 Laurens Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Tastefully updated home with new kitchen and appliances (including dishwasher, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal), new bathrooms, custom paint and new flooring throughout. Homes features security system with secure entry, washer/dryer set, recessed lighting, and luxury plank flooring throughout... score - no carpet!! Kitchen features amazing countertops, white soft close cabinets. Bathroom features designer finishes with porcelain tile, new toilets, tubs, and sinks.

