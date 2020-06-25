Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1815 E Lombard St
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1815 E Lombard St
1815 East Lombard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1815 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Townhome in Upper Fells Point
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Six Panel Doors Throughout
-Finished Basement
-Washer & Dryer
-Deck off of Kitchen
-3 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4758227)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 E Lombard St have any available units?
1815 E Lombard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1815 E Lombard St have?
Some of 1815 E Lombard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1815 E Lombard St currently offering any rent specials?
1815 E Lombard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 E Lombard St pet-friendly?
No, 1815 E Lombard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1815 E Lombard St offer parking?
No, 1815 E Lombard St does not offer parking.
Does 1815 E Lombard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 E Lombard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 E Lombard St have a pool?
No, 1815 E Lombard St does not have a pool.
Does 1815 E Lombard St have accessible units?
No, 1815 E Lombard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 E Lombard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 E Lombard St does not have units with dishwashers.
