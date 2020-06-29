All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1811 N CHAPEL STREET

1811 North Chapel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 North Chapel Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Big , open floor plan 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room and dining room. Eat-in Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. New carpeting and paint through out. Close to transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 N CHAPEL STREET have any available units?
1811 N CHAPEL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1811 N CHAPEL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1811 N CHAPEL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 N CHAPEL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1811 N CHAPEL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1811 N CHAPEL STREET offer parking?
No, 1811 N CHAPEL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1811 N CHAPEL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 N CHAPEL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 N CHAPEL STREET have a pool?
No, 1811 N CHAPEL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1811 N CHAPEL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1811 N CHAPEL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 N CHAPEL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 N CHAPEL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 N CHAPEL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 N CHAPEL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

