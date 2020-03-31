All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1810 Eutaw Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1810 Eutaw Pl
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

1810 Eutaw Pl

1810 Eutaw Place · (410) 698-4858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1810 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07869830e9 ---- Stunning refinished floors, preserved historic details, and a brand new kitchen and bath amenities finish off this recent mansion rehabilitation. This garden level apartment also features an enormous main room, separate kitchen, dining nook, huge windows, and a covered porch with access to the common back yard, and beautiful decorative fireplaces in both the living room and bedroom. The building itself was originally built as a single family residence in 1893. Its beautiful high-brow exterior hides elegant interior Victorian fixtures throughout the common areas. Each apartment boasts hardwood floors in the living rooms and hallways, new kitchens and bathrooms with ceramic floors and beautiful white cabinetry. Each unit has its own forced-air handling system, with gas-powered heat. The front entrance is guarded by an intercom buzzer system. The well-lit rear courtyard is tastefully fenced in for security and privacy, and is accessible only by residents and their guests through private entrances in the rear of the building. We offer FREE wireless high-speed internet, monthly pest control, and trash removal at not extra charge to residents!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Eutaw Pl have any available units?
1810 Eutaw Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Eutaw Pl have?
Some of 1810 Eutaw Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Eutaw Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Eutaw Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Eutaw Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Eutaw Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1810 Eutaw Pl offer parking?
No, 1810 Eutaw Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Eutaw Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Eutaw Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Eutaw Pl have a pool?
No, 1810 Eutaw Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Eutaw Pl have accessible units?
No, 1810 Eutaw Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Eutaw Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Eutaw Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1810 Eutaw Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity