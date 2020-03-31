1810 Eutaw Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07869830e9 ---- Stunning refinished floors, preserved historic details, and a brand new kitchen and bath amenities finish off this recent mansion rehabilitation. This garden level apartment also features an enormous main room, separate kitchen, dining nook, huge windows, and a covered porch with access to the common back yard, and beautiful decorative fireplaces in both the living room and bedroom. The building itself was originally built as a single family residence in 1893. Its beautiful high-brow exterior hides elegant interior Victorian fixtures throughout the common areas. Each apartment boasts hardwood floors in the living rooms and hallways, new kitchens and bathrooms with ceramic floors and beautiful white cabinetry. Each unit has its own forced-air handling system, with gas-powered heat. The front entrance is guarded by an intercom buzzer system. The well-lit rear courtyard is tastefully fenced in for security and privacy, and is accessible only by residents and their guests through private entrances in the rear of the building. We offer FREE wireless high-speed internet, monthly pest control, and trash removal at not extra charge to residents!