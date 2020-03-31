All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1808 Wilkens Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1808 Wilkens Ave
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

1808 Wilkens Ave

1808 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1808 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Includes water with rent. No previous evictions permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Wilkens Ave have any available units?
1808 Wilkens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1808 Wilkens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Wilkens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Wilkens Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Wilkens Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1808 Wilkens Ave offer parking?
No, 1808 Wilkens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Wilkens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Wilkens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Wilkens Ave have a pool?
No, 1808 Wilkens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Wilkens Ave have accessible units?
No, 1808 Wilkens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Wilkens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Wilkens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Wilkens Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 Wilkens Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland