1807 Rutland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213 Broadway East
Amenities
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
The closest grocery stores are Stop Shop Save, Apples & Oranges Fresh Market and Horizon Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Berger's Cakes & Cookies, Chesapeake Roasting Co and 7-Eleven. Close access to bike routes, bus stops and the metro.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 RUTLAND AVENUE have any available units?
1807 RUTLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1807 RUTLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1807 RUTLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.