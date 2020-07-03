All apartments in Baltimore
1807 LAMLEY STREET E
1807 LAMLEY STREET E

1807 Lamley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Lamley Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING HOME IN GREAT CONDITION. IDEAL LOCATION- EASY WALK TO JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL... ON QUIET TREE LINED STREET. PRIVATE PARKING AVAILABLE TO RESIDENT. HOME IS CLEAN WITH FRESH PAINT. FINISHED BASEMENT OFFERS THIRD BEDROOM OPTION. COME SEE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 LAMLEY STREET E have any available units?
1807 LAMLEY STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1807 LAMLEY STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
1807 LAMLEY STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 LAMLEY STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 1807 LAMLEY STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1807 LAMLEY STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 1807 LAMLEY STREET E offers parking.
Does 1807 LAMLEY STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 LAMLEY STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 LAMLEY STREET E have a pool?
No, 1807 LAMLEY STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 1807 LAMLEY STREET E have accessible units?
No, 1807 LAMLEY STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 LAMLEY STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 LAMLEY STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 LAMLEY STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 LAMLEY STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.

