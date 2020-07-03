1807 LAMLEY STREET E

STUNNING HOME IN GREAT CONDITION. IDEAL LOCATION- EASY WALK TO JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL... ON QUIET TREE LINED STREET. PRIVATE PARKING AVAILABLE TO RESIDENT. HOME IS CLEAN WITH FRESH PAINT. FINISHED BASEMENT OFFERS THIRD BEDROOM OPTION. COME SEE TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
