Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1807 Eutaw Place
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1807 Eutaw Place
1807 Eutaw Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1807 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill
Amenities
all utils included
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/067a60d08c ---- All utilities included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 Eutaw Place have any available units?
1807 Eutaw Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1807 Eutaw Place currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Eutaw Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Eutaw Place pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Eutaw Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1807 Eutaw Place offer parking?
No, 1807 Eutaw Place does not offer parking.
Does 1807 Eutaw Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Eutaw Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Eutaw Place have a pool?
No, 1807 Eutaw Place does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Eutaw Place have accessible units?
No, 1807 Eutaw Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Eutaw Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Eutaw Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Eutaw Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Eutaw Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
