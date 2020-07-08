Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1806 N MILTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1806 N MILTON AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:50 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1806 N MILTON AVENUE
1806 North Milton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1806 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE WITH NEW APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOM AND ONE FULL BATH. A MUST SEE PROPERTY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1806 N MILTON AVENUE have any available units?
1806 N MILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1806 N MILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1806 N MILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 N MILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1806 N MILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1806 N MILTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1806 N MILTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1806 N MILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 N MILTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 N MILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1806 N MILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1806 N MILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1806 N MILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 N MILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 N MILTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 N MILTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 N MILTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland