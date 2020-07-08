1805 WILKENS AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice 2 bedroom 1 full bath rental with lots of space, open layout, large living room and kitchen, laundry room, rear deck and full unfinished basement with room for storage. Make this your new home NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!