All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1805 WILKENS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1805 WILKENS AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

1805 WILKENS AVENUE

1805 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1805 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice 2 bedroom 1 full bath rental with lots of space, open layout, large living room and kitchen, laundry room, rear deck and full unfinished basement with room for storage. Make this your new home NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 WILKENS AVENUE have any available units?
1805 WILKENS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 WILKENS AVENUE have?
Some of 1805 WILKENS AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 WILKENS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 WILKENS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 WILKENS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 WILKENS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1805 WILKENS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1805 WILKENS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1805 WILKENS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 WILKENS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 WILKENS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1805 WILKENS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1805 WILKENS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1805 WILKENS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 WILKENS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 WILKENS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland