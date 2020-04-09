All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

1805 WESTPHAL PLACE

1805 Westphal Place · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Westphal Place, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
BEYOND SPECTACULAR FEDERAL HILL RENOVATION WITH ROOFTOP DECK & 2 CAR PARKING! Hardwood floors throughout the upper levels, spacious living room w/ crown molding & exposed brick, unbelievable island kitchen w/ granite counters, ss appliances, & tile backsplash, main level half bath, oversized Master suite w/ spa bath featuring a large soaking tub & separate shower, finished basement w/ 3rd bedroom & 3rd full bath, desirable hall access to rooftop deck w/ sweeping views, and 2 car parking pad. Located steps from Riverside Park and new Federal Hill restaurants. RENT TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE - CALL FOR DETAILS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE have any available units?
1805 WESTPHAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE have?
Some of 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 WESTPHAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE offers parking.
Does 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE have a pool?
No, 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 WESTPHAL PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
