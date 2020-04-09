1805 WESTPHAL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

BEYOND SPECTACULAR FEDERAL HILL RENOVATION WITH ROOFTOP DECK & 2 CAR PARKING! Hardwood floors throughout the upper levels, spacious living room w/ crown molding & exposed brick, unbelievable island kitchen w/ granite counters, ss appliances, & tile backsplash, main level half bath, oversized Master suite w/ spa bath featuring a large soaking tub & separate shower, finished basement w/ 3rd bedroom & 3rd full bath, desirable hall access to rooftop deck w/ sweeping views, and 2 car parking pad. Located steps from Riverside Park and new Federal Hill restaurants. RENT TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE - CALL FOR DETAILS!