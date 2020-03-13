Rent Calculator
1803 E FEDERAL ST
1803 E FEDERAL ST
1803 East Federal Street
Location
1803 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Totally renovated three bedroom townhouse rental in the John Hopkins hospital area of Baltimore City. One full bath and one half bath. Section 8 and MBQ vouchers are welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have any available units?
1803 E FEDERAL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1803 E FEDERAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1803 E FEDERAL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 E FEDERAL ST pet-friendly?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 1803 E FEDERAL ST offers parking.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have a pool?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have accessible units?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
