Baltimore, MD
1803 E FEDERAL ST
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:39 AM

1803 E FEDERAL ST

1803 East Federal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1803 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Totally renovated three bedroom townhouse rental in the John Hopkins hospital area of Baltimore City. One full bath and one half bath. Section 8 and MBQ vouchers are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have any available units?
1803 E FEDERAL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1803 E FEDERAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1803 E FEDERAL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 E FEDERAL ST pet-friendly?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 1803 E FEDERAL ST offers parking.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have a pool?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have accessible units?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 E FEDERAL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 E FEDERAL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
