Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:24 AM

1800 Chilton St

1800 Chilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Chilton Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Beautifully Renovated Home! You've found your new 4 bedroom home. Get out of the heat and enjoy the central air conditioning, recent renovations with a bright and beautiful kitchen, wood floors and gorgeous paint. New kitchen. Backyard entrance / and front porch on a corner lot. Convenient to all shopping, hospital, transportation. Walking distance to Baltimore City College! To see this house, please call 888-501-5422 or email Management@PointerRidge.com. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome! For more properties like this visit https://pointerridgemanagementllc1.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Chilton St have any available units?
1800 Chilton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Chilton St have?
Some of 1800 Chilton St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Chilton St currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Chilton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Chilton St pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Chilton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1800 Chilton St offer parking?
No, 1800 Chilton St does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Chilton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Chilton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Chilton St have a pool?
No, 1800 Chilton St does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Chilton St have accessible units?
No, 1800 Chilton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Chilton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Chilton St does not have units with dishwashers.
