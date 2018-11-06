1800 Chilton St

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated Home! You've found your new 4 bedroom home. Get out of the heat and enjoy the central air conditioning, recent renovations with a bright and beautiful kitchen, wood floors and gorgeous paint. New kitchen. Backyard entrance / and front porch on a corner lot. Convenient to all shopping, hospital, transportation. Walking distance to Baltimore City College! To see this house, please call 888-501-5422 or email Management@PointerRidge.com. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome! For more properties like this visit https://pointerridgemanagementllc1.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home.