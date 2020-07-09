All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
18 N WOLFE STREET
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM

18 N WOLFE STREET

18 N Wolfe St · No Longer Available
Location

18 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 stories 2 BR Townhouse w/2 full Bath. Finished lower level W/full Bath Room. The potential for 3rd Bedroom or office or Family Room in the basement. Upper level has 2 Bed Room W/ 1 Full Bath Room. The main floor has Living room, Spacious Kitchen W/Dining tablespace. Kitchen back door leads to nice fenced patio. Washer & Dryer in the Basement. Hardwood floor on all 3 levels. 2 years old Windows, Granite counter top Kitchen W/plenty of cabinets, and Stainless Steel appliances. Walk to Johns Hopkins Hospital and a short distance to Fells Point and Patterson Park and Inner Harbour. Walking distance to public transportation. $45.00 application fee per applicant. House will ready to move in on July 1st. Great neighborhood with fenced in backyard. Backs to community open space; Backs to community open space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 N WOLFE STREET have any available units?
18 N WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 N WOLFE STREET have?
Some of 18 N WOLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 N WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
18 N WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 N WOLFE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 18 N WOLFE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 18 N WOLFE STREET offer parking?
No, 18 N WOLFE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 18 N WOLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 N WOLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 N WOLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 18 N WOLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 18 N WOLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 18 N WOLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 18 N WOLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 N WOLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.

