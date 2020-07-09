18 N WOLFE STREET

Amenities

Spacious 3 stories 2 BR Townhouse w/2 full Bath. Finished lower level W/full Bath Room. The potential for 3rd Bedroom or office or Family Room in the basement. Upper level has 2 Bed Room W/ 1 Full Bath Room. The main floor has Living room, Spacious Kitchen W/Dining tablespace. Kitchen back door leads to nice fenced patio. Washer & Dryer in the Basement. Hardwood floor on all 3 levels. 2 years old Windows, Granite counter top Kitchen W/plenty of cabinets, and Stainless Steel appliances. Walk to Johns Hopkins Hospital and a short distance to Fells Point and Patterson Park and Inner Harbour. Walking distance to public transportation. $45.00 application fee per applicant. House will ready to move in on July 1st. Great neighborhood with fenced in backyard. Backs to community open space; Backs to community open space