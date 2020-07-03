Rent Calculator
1773 MONTPELIER STREET
1773 MONTPELIER STREET
1773 Montpelier Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1773 Montpelier Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Clean and updated 3 bedroom home walking distance from the new Reach! Partnership school. Large bedrooms and finished basement. Won't last long! Section 8 approved.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have any available units?
1773 MONTPELIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1773 MONTPELIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1773 MONTPELIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 MONTPELIER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET offer parking?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have a pool?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
