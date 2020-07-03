All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1773 MONTPELIER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1773 MONTPELIER STREET
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

1773 MONTPELIER STREET

1773 Montpelier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1773 Montpelier Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Clean and updated 3 bedroom home walking distance from the new Reach! Partnership school. Large bedrooms and finished basement. Won't last long! Section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have any available units?
1773 MONTPELIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1773 MONTPELIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1773 MONTPELIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 MONTPELIER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET offer parking?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have a pool?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1773 MONTPELIER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1773 MONTPELIER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland