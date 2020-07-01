1742 FLEET STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Experience luxurious living in the heart of Historic Fells Point at an affordable price. Specialized floor plans featuring open layouts, high-end and modern kitchens, and en-suite lux baths make the Roland an exceptional choice for apartment lifestyle. And now you have the option to include in your rent, the Hello Alfred butler service who tidy's up your space, makes your bed and delivers your groceries each week. All apartments are smart-equipped with an Alexa that allows you to control the unit from the convenance of your cell phone from anywhere. Each unit is designed to live specifically to its own location within the building and is unique in its own design. The Roland features a contemporary and well-equipped co-working space as well as a sweeping roof deck with expansive views of the city and harbor.