Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1742 FLEET STREET
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

1742 FLEET STREET

1742 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Experience luxurious living in the heart of Historic Fells Point at an affordable price. Specialized floor plans featuring open layouts, high-end and modern kitchens, and en-suite lux baths make the Roland an exceptional choice for apartment lifestyle. And now you have the option to include in your rent, the Hello Alfred butler service who tidy's up your space, makes your bed and delivers your groceries each week. All apartments are smart-equipped with an Alexa that allows you to control the unit from the convenance of your cell phone from anywhere. Each unit is designed to live specifically to its own location within the building and is unique in its own design. The Roland features a contemporary and well-equipped co-working space as well as a sweeping roof deck with expansive views of the city and harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 FLEET STREET have any available units?
1742 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1742 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1742 FLEET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1742 FLEET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1742 FLEET STREET offer parking?
No, 1742 FLEET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1742 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 FLEET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 1742 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1742 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 1742 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 FLEET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 FLEET STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 FLEET STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

