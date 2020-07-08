Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1741 N WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1741 N WASHINGTON STREET
1741 North Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1741 North Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very Lovely renovated home, Close to Johns Hopkins, Downtown Baltimore and much more, 3 beds 2 baths all new stainless steal appliances . Don not miss the opportunity to make this House your Home>
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
1741 N WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1741 N WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland