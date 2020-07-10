TERRIFIC FROM ROOF DECK TO FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 SUITES UPSTAIRS WITH UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY. 3 CAR PARKING PAD. HARDWOODS & GRANITE KITCHENS GLEAM IN THIS 2013 FULL RENOVATION. FINISHED BASEMENT COULD BE 3RD BEDROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1737 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1737 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 1737 LIGHT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1737 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.