1737 LIGHT STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

1737 LIGHT STREET

1737 Light Street · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
TERRIFIC FROM ROOF DECK TO FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 SUITES UPSTAIRS WITH UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY. 3 CAR PARKING PAD. HARDWOODS & GRANITE KITCHENS GLEAM IN THIS 2013 FULL RENOVATION. FINISHED BASEMENT COULD BE 3RD BEDROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

