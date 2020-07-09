1733 FLEET STREET

Amenities

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS RENOVATED APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF FELLS POINT! Available June 1st. Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath apartment featuring restored hardwood floors, central AC, quartz countertops, rain showers, and 42 inch cabinets. Tons of common outdoor space including a rooftop deck, and urban bluestone / bengiAn paver garden patio with pergola built from 200 year old barn beams with electrical outlets and Bluetooth speakers. Relax with friends on the patio and then grab dinner at Broadway Market!