All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1733 FLEET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1733 FLEET STREET
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:53 AM

1733 FLEET STREET

1733 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1733 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS RENOVATED APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF FELLS POINT! Available June 1st. Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath apartment featuring restored hardwood floors, central AC, quartz countertops, rain showers, and 42 inch cabinets. Tons of common outdoor space including a rooftop deck, and urban bluestone / bengiAn paver garden patio with pergola built from 200 year old barn beams with electrical outlets and Bluetooth speakers. Relax with friends on the patio and then grab dinner at Broadway Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 FLEET STREET have any available units?
1733 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 FLEET STREET have?
Some of 1733 FLEET STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1733 FLEET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1733 FLEET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1733 FLEET STREET offer parking?
No, 1733 FLEET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1733 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 FLEET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 1733 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1733 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 1733 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 FLEET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland