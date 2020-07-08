Rent Calculator
1732 N Wolfe St
1732 N Wolfe St
1732 North Wolfe Street
No Longer Available
Location
1732 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have any available units?
1732 N Wolfe St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1732 N Wolfe St currently offering any rent specials?
1732 N Wolfe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 N Wolfe St pet-friendly?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St offer parking?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not offer parking.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have a pool?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not have a pool.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have accessible units?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
