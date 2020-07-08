All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1732 N Wolfe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1732 N Wolfe St
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:54 PM

1732 N Wolfe St

1732 North Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1732 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 N Wolfe St have any available units?
1732 N Wolfe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1732 N Wolfe St currently offering any rent specials?
1732 N Wolfe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 N Wolfe St pet-friendly?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St offer parking?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not offer parking.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have a pool?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not have a pool.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have accessible units?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 N Wolfe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 N Wolfe St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland