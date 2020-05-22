Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1723 Homestead Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1723 Homestead Street - 1
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:56 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1723 Homestead Street - 1
1723 Homestead Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1723 Homestead Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a Renovated Townhome. This home comes With Hard wood Floors, 1 full and 1 half bathroom and exposed brick. This is a must see home!! Contact us for a tour Today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have any available units?
1723 Homestead Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have?
Some of 1723 Homestead Street - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1723 Homestead Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Homestead Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Homestead Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland