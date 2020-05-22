All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1723 Homestead Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1723 Homestead Street - 1
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:56 PM

1723 Homestead Street - 1

1723 Homestead Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1723 Homestead Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a Renovated Townhome. This home comes With Hard wood Floors, 1 full and 1 half bathroom and exposed brick. This is a must see home!! Contact us for a tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have any available units?
1723 Homestead Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have?
Some of 1723 Homestead Street - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Homestead Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Homestead Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Homestead Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Homestead Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Homestead Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland