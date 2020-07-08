Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1723 E 25th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1723 E 25th St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1723 E 25th St
1723 East 25th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1723 East 25th Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Darley Park
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with finished basement. New appliances, fresh paint, New kitchen. Completed remolded.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1723 E 25th St have any available units?
1723 E 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1723 E 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1723 E 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 E 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 1723 E 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1723 E 25th St offer parking?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 1723 E 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 E 25th St have a pool?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 1723 E 25th St have accessible units?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 E 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 E 25th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1723 E 25th St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21218
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland