Baltimore, MD
1723 E 25th St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

1723 E 25th St

1723 East 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1723 East 25th Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Darley Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with finished basement. New appliances, fresh paint, New kitchen. Completed remolded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 E 25th St have any available units?
1723 E 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1723 E 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1723 E 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 E 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 1723 E 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1723 E 25th St offer parking?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 1723 E 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 E 25th St have a pool?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 1723 E 25th St have accessible units?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 E 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 E 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 E 25th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1723 E 25th St has units with air conditioning.

