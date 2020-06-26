Rent Calculator
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:26 PM
1723 BANK ST #B
1723 Bank Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1723 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated 1 bed, 1 bath apartment available now. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Conveniently located blocks away from JHHS, Patterson Park & the world Famous Fells Point Water Front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1723 BANK ST #B have any available units?
1723 BANK ST #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1723 BANK ST #B have?
Some of 1723 BANK ST #B's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1723 BANK ST #B currently offering any rent specials?
1723 BANK ST #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 BANK ST #B pet-friendly?
No, 1723 BANK ST #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1723 BANK ST #B offer parking?
Yes, 1723 BANK ST #B offers parking.
Does 1723 BANK ST #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 BANK ST #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 BANK ST #B have a pool?
No, 1723 BANK ST #B does not have a pool.
Does 1723 BANK ST #B have accessible units?
No, 1723 BANK ST #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 BANK ST #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 BANK ST #B does not have units with dishwashers.
