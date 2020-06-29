All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

1722 N Bond St

1722 North Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

1722 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE_GORGEOUS_4 Bedroom_3.5 Bath - WOW!

This is a must see; this property will not last long on the rental market!

1st Floor- gleaming hardwood floors, open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave, dishwasher & french doors fridge and shaker white cabinets (lots of them). Half bathroom, storage closet and pantry. Leads out to a private back patio with privacy fence.

2nd Floor - two huge, gorgeous full bathrooms, 2 large bedrooms with great closet space and ceiling fans, plus linen closet space.

Basement - two large bedrooms with great closet space and wonderful family-size washer & dryer.

We have OPEN HOUSES on Saturday and can't wait for you to tour. Contact us today! *** PICS TO COME ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 N Bond St have any available units?
1722 N Bond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 N Bond St have?
Some of 1722 N Bond St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 N Bond St currently offering any rent specials?
1722 N Bond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 N Bond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 N Bond St is pet friendly.
Does 1722 N Bond St offer parking?
No, 1722 N Bond St does not offer parking.
Does 1722 N Bond St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 N Bond St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 N Bond St have a pool?
No, 1722 N Bond St does not have a pool.
Does 1722 N Bond St have accessible units?
No, 1722 N Bond St does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 N Bond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 N Bond St has units with dishwashers.

