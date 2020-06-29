1722 N Bond St

Amenities
HUGE_GORGEOUS_4 Bedroom_3.5 Bath - WOW!
This is a must see; this property will not last long on the rental market!
1st Floor- gleaming hardwood floors, open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave, dishwasher & french doors fridge and shaker white cabinets (lots of them). Half bathroom, storage closet and pantry. Leads out to a private back patio with privacy fence.
2nd Floor - two huge, gorgeous full bathrooms, 2 large bedrooms with great closet space and ceiling fans, plus linen closet space.
Basement - two large bedrooms with great closet space and wonderful family-size washer & dryer.
We have OPEN HOUSES on Saturday and can't wait for you to tour. Contact us today! *** PICS TO COME ***
(RLNE5533268)