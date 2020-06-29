All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1
Last updated December 13 2019 at 10:14 PM

1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1

1722 East Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1722 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
single family townhouse in an up and coming neighborhood. Three bedroom two and half bathroom. Finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have any available units?
1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 offer parking?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have a pool?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland