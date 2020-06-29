Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1
1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1
1722 East Lafayette Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1722 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
single family townhouse in an up and coming neighborhood. Three bedroom two and half bathroom. Finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have any available units?
1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 offer parking?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have a pool?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 LAFAYETTE AVE - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
