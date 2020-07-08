All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

1721 S HANOVER STREET

1721 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1721 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newer renovated townhome, with 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick, Soft Close Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stylish Bathrooms with Marble countertops. Laundry in the basement. Recess lighting, and large back patio. All systems only a year old plumbing, HVAC and electric. Spacious outdoor area perfect for entertaining. Great set up for roommates with all bedrooms above ground and approximately same size. Parking is street parking in area 30 permit zones. Property includes 4 permits and a guest pass. Great location on 1700 block of South Hanover st. in Federal Hill, easy walk to Cross St Market, easy access to 95. Available July 1st 2020. Please contact the property manager Jean Neal for showings. 443-635-8881

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1721 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 1721 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1721 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1721 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1721 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1721 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 1721 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1721 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1721 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1721 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

