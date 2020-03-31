All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1720 N. Wolfe Street

1720 North Wolfe Street · (443) 869-6796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1720 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, livingroom, dining room, large eat-in kitchen, laundry room, with hook-up for washer and dryer, unfinished basement, fenced in backyard, row house, monthly water expenses are included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 N. Wolfe Street have any available units?
1720 N. Wolfe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1720 N. Wolfe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 N. Wolfe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 N. Wolfe Street pet-friendly?
No, 1720 N. Wolfe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1720 N. Wolfe Street offer parking?
No, 1720 N. Wolfe Street does not offer parking.
Does 1720 N. Wolfe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 N. Wolfe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 N. Wolfe Street have a pool?
No, 1720 N. Wolfe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1720 N. Wolfe Street have accessible units?
No, 1720 N. Wolfe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 N. Wolfe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 N. Wolfe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 N. Wolfe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 N. Wolfe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
