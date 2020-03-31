3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, livingroom, dining room, large eat-in kitchen, laundry room, with hook-up for washer and dryer, unfinished basement, fenced in backyard, row house, monthly water expenses are included in monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 N. Wolfe Street have any available units?
1720 N. Wolfe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1720 N. Wolfe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 N. Wolfe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.