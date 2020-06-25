Rent Calculator
1720 East 28th Street
1720 East 28th Street
No Longer Available
Location
1720 East 28th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice remodeled rowhome with wood floor,Exposed brick,eat in kitchen and renovated bathroom. This home will not last very long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 East 28th Street have any available units?
1720 East 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1720 East 28th Street have?
Some of 1720 East 28th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1720 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 East 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 East 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1720 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 1720 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1720 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 East 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 1720 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1720 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 1720 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 East 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
