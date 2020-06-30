Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1720 E PRATT STREET
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1720 E PRATT STREET
1720 East Pratt Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1720 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 E PRATT STREET have any available units?
1720 E PRATT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1720 E PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1720 E PRATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 E PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1720 E PRATT STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1720 E PRATT STREET offer parking?
No, 1720 E PRATT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1720 E PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 E PRATT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 E PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 1720 E PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1720 E PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1720 E PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 E PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 E PRATT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 E PRATT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 E PRATT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
