1719 PATAPSCO STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

FANTASTIC 2 BR 2 BA ROWHOME WITH PARKING GARAGE IN FEDERAL HILL NEIGHBORHOOD! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT MAIN LEVEL. BLACK AND WHITE CHECKERED TITLE IN KITCHEN. LOVELY OUTSIDE AREA PERFECT FOR GRILLING IN THE SUMMERTIME.