1719 PATAPSCO STREET
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:16 AM

1719 PATAPSCO STREET

1719 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FANTASTIC 2 BR 2 BA ROWHOME WITH PARKING GARAGE IN FEDERAL HILL NEIGHBORHOOD! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT MAIN LEVEL. BLACK AND WHITE CHECKERED TITLE IN KITCHEN. LOVELY OUTSIDE AREA PERFECT FOR GRILLING IN THE SUMMERTIME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

