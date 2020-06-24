1719 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FANTASTIC 2 BR 2 BA ROWHOME WITH PARKING GARAGE IN FEDERAL HILL NEIGHBORHOOD! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT MAIN LEVEL. BLACK AND WHITE CHECKERED TITLE IN KITCHEN. LOVELY OUTSIDE AREA PERFECT FOR GRILLING IN THE SUMMERTIME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1719 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1719 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1719 PATAPSCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.