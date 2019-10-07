All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1719 EASTERN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1719 EASTERN AVENUE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

1719 EASTERN AVENUE

1719 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1719 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
About the Wilkes - Finally luxury and convenience at an affordable price! Now you have the option to include in your rent, the Hello Alfred butler service who tidy's up your space, makes your bed and delivers your groceries each weekLocated in beautiful historic Fells Point is The Wilkes, an exclusive ten unit apartment building.The Wilkes has open floor plans, tall ceilings, abundance of natural light, SS appliances, walk-in closets, luxurious finishes, and professional interior design.Each unit is equipped with an Alexa Smart Home System that controls everything with your phone or voice command - you can turn on/off lights, unlock/lock doors, manage temperature and air quality, control surround sound speakers for entertaining, or use the kitchen~s digital screen to find a recipe!Our residents also have access to amenities all over the city from our portfolio of owned buildings and partnerships, including; Free 24/7 access to our coworking office, free use of our speakeasy style event space and a discounted gym and pool membership to the hottest club in Baltimore - Merritt Health and Fitness.Our apartments are leasing up fast, schedule a tour today so you don~t miss the opportunity to live here!* This is a master listing*price, floorplan, amenities may vary*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
1719 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1719 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1719 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1719 EASTERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1719 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1719 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1719 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1719 EASTERN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1719 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1719 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 EASTERN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 EASTERN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 EASTERN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland