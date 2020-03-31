All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1716 LIGHT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1716 LIGHT ST
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1716 LIGHT ST

1716 Light Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1716 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great rowhome in the heart of Federal Hill - 3 true bedrooms, all on the 2nd and 3rd floors, each with their own private attached bathroom! Separate half-bathroom on main floor. Newly renovated home, complete with hardwood floors through living room and separate dining room and new, low maintenance gray flooring throughout kitchen and all three bedrooms. Kitchen features brand new tile backsplash, granite countertop and brand new stainless steel appliances. Available now, a beautiful must-see home! Pets considered on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 LIGHT ST have any available units?
1716 LIGHT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 LIGHT ST have?
Some of 1716 LIGHT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 LIGHT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1716 LIGHT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 LIGHT ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 LIGHT ST is pet friendly.
Does 1716 LIGHT ST offer parking?
Yes, 1716 LIGHT ST offers parking.
Does 1716 LIGHT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 LIGHT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 LIGHT ST have a pool?
No, 1716 LIGHT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1716 LIGHT ST have accessible units?
No, 1716 LIGHT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 LIGHT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 LIGHT ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland