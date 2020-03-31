1716 LIGHT ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great rowhome in the heart of Federal Hill - 3 true bedrooms, all on the 2nd and 3rd floors, each with their own private attached bathroom! Separate half-bathroom on main floor. Newly renovated home, complete with hardwood floors through living room and separate dining room and new, low maintenance gray flooring throughout kitchen and all three bedrooms. Kitchen features brand new tile backsplash, granite countertop and brand new stainless steel appliances. Available now, a beautiful must-see home! Pets considered on a case by case basis