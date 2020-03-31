All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1715 SAINT PAUL STREET

1715 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready for Tenants Immediately - Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops in updated kitchen, ceiling fans and updated bathroom. Shows well. * * *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET have any available units?
1715 SAINT PAUL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET have?
Some of 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1715 SAINT PAUL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET offer parking?
No, 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET have a pool?
No, 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 SAINT PAUL STREET has units with dishwashers.
