1714 SEXTON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1714 SEXTON STREET
1714 Sexton Street
No Longer Available
Location
1714 Sexton Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 SEXTON STREET have any available units?
1714 SEXTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1714 SEXTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1714 SEXTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 SEXTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1714 SEXTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1714 SEXTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1714 SEXTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1714 SEXTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 SEXTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 SEXTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1714 SEXTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1714 SEXTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1714 SEXTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 SEXTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 SEXTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 SEXTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 SEXTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
