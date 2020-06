Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym microwave

Now Vacant! 1 Bathroom -1 Bath in historic Bolton Hill. Convenient to light rail station and train station (less than 1 mile). Close to Inner Harbor and stadiums. Great for DC commuters. All updated appliances, hardwood floors, 8ft windows (curtains provided), friendly building. Washer/Dryer and dishwasher in unit. Gym on bottom floor as well as a locked storage unit.