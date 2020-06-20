Rent Calculator
1713 LIGHT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1713 LIGHT STREET
1713 Light Street
No Longer Available
1713 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1713 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1713 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 1713 LIGHT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker.
Amenities section
.
Is 1713 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1713 LIGHT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1713 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 1713 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 LIGHT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 1713 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1713 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 LIGHT STREET has units with dishwashers.
