All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1713 LIGHT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1713 LIGHT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1713 LIGHT STREET

1713 Light Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1713 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1713 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 1713 LIGHT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1713 LIGHT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1713 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 1713 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 LIGHT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 1713 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1713 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 LIGHT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland