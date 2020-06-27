1707 Lancaster Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Fells Point
patio / balcony
patio / balcony
Spacious Fells Point 3 level townhome in the heart of the HISTORIC DISTRICT, Just off Broadway and incredibly convenient to all the shops, restaurants and watering holes. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms and a rooftop deck.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
