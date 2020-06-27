All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1707 LANCASTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1707 LANCASTER STREET
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

1707 LANCASTER STREET

1707 Lancaster Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1707 Lancaster Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious Fells Point 3 level townhome in the heart of the HISTORIC DISTRICT, Just off Broadway and incredibly convenient to all the shops, restaurants and watering holes. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms and a rooftop deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 LANCASTER STREET have any available units?
1707 LANCASTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1707 LANCASTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1707 LANCASTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 LANCASTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1707 LANCASTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1707 LANCASTER STREET offer parking?
No, 1707 LANCASTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1707 LANCASTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 LANCASTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 LANCASTER STREET have a pool?
No, 1707 LANCASTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1707 LANCASTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1707 LANCASTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 LANCASTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 LANCASTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 LANCASTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 LANCASTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland