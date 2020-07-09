All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1706 N MONROE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1706 N MONROE STREET
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

1706 N MONROE STREET

1706 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1706 North Monroe Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3BR 1BA Open Floor plan. Large living room and dining room. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Great rental home. Rent includes water. Close to transportation, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 N MONROE STREET have any available units?
1706 N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1706 N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1706 N MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 N MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1706 N MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1706 N MONROE STREET offer parking?
No, 1706 N MONROE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1706 N MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 N MONROE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 N MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1706 N MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1706 N MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1706 N MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 N MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 N MONROE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 N MONROE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 N MONROE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland