Home
Baltimore, MD
1703 Barclay St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:48 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1703 Barclay St
1703 Barclay Street
No Longer Available
Location
1703 Barclay Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/817f3fe080 ----
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1703 Barclay St have any available units?
1703 Barclay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1703 Barclay St currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Barclay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Barclay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Barclay St is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Barclay St offer parking?
No, 1703 Barclay St does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Barclay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 Barclay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Barclay St have a pool?
No, 1703 Barclay St does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Barclay St have accessible units?
No, 1703 Barclay St does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Barclay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Barclay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Barclay St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1703 Barclay St has units with air conditioning.
