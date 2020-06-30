Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1702 Ruxton Ave.
1702 Ruxton Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 1
1702 Ruxton Ave
1702 Ruxton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1702 Ruxton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights
Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
(RLNE5524705)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 Ruxton Ave have any available units?
1702 Ruxton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1702 Ruxton Ave have?
Some of 1702 Ruxton Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1702 Ruxton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Ruxton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Ruxton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Ruxton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Ruxton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Ruxton Ave offers parking.
Does 1702 Ruxton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Ruxton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Ruxton Ave have a pool?
No, 1702 Ruxton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Ruxton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1702 Ruxton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Ruxton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Ruxton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
