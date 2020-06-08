All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

1701 William St

1701 William Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
bbq/grill
1701 William St Available 07/01/20 Contemporary 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Riverside - Charming, fully renovated home is waiting for you as an incredible home-renting opportunity. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2nd floor laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, brand new HVAC, electric and plumbing systems, and small backyard pad perfect for grilling in the Summertime. This is located in a fantastic neighborhood. Riverside Park is one block away and you are a short distance from Federal Hill, Southside Marketplace, McHenry Row and Port Covington. The rooftop deck offers stunning Baltimore views including Harbor East, downtown Baltimore, Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. Do not miss this great opportunity!!

(RLNE4722697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 William St have any available units?
1701 William St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 William St have?
Some of 1701 William St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 William St currently offering any rent specials?
1701 William St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 William St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 William St is pet friendly.
Does 1701 William St offer parking?
No, 1701 William St does not offer parking.
Does 1701 William St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 William St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 William St have a pool?
No, 1701 William St does not have a pool.
Does 1701 William St have accessible units?
No, 1701 William St does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 William St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 William St does not have units with dishwashers.
