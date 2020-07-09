Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1701 Appleton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1701 Appleton Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1701 Appleton Street
1701 Appleton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1701 Appleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cats Allowed
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Laundry: None
Master bath
Small Dogs Allowed
Street Parking
Year Built: 1920
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Appleton Street have any available units?
1701 Appleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1701 Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Appleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Appleton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Appleton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Appleton Street offer parking?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland