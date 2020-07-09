All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1701 Appleton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1701 Appleton Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:30 AM

1701 Appleton Street

1701 Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1701 Appleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cats Allowed
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Laundry: None
Master bath
Small Dogs Allowed
Street Parking
Year Built: 1920

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Appleton Street have any available units?
1701 Appleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1701 Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Appleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Appleton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Appleton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Appleton Street offer parking?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Appleton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Appleton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland