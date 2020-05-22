Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Irvington!
Property highlights
- Well maintained with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout - Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances - Large living room and spacious bedrooms - Full unfinished basement for plenty of storage - Washer and Dryer in Unit - Central heat and air - Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in a fenced backyard - Pets considered on case-by-case with additional deposit - Vouchers welcome!
Available Now!
(RLNE5420424)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have any available units?
166 Collins Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Collins Ave 1 have?
Some of 166 Collins Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Collins Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
166 Collins Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Collins Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Collins Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 166 Collins Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Collins Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 166 Collins Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 166 Collins Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Collins Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
