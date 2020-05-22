All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 166 Collins Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
166 Collins Ave 1
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

166 Collins Ave 1

166 Collins Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

166 Collins Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Irvington!

Property highlights

- Well maintained with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Full unfinished basement for plenty of storage
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in a fenced backyard
- Pets considered on case-by-case with additional deposit
- Vouchers welcome!

Available Now!

(RLNE5420424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have any available units?
166 Collins Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Collins Ave 1 have?
Some of 166 Collins Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Collins Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
166 Collins Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Collins Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Collins Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 166 Collins Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Collins Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 166 Collins Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 166 Collins Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Collins Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Collins Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland