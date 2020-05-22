166 Collins Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Irvington!



Property highlights



- Well maintained with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Full unfinished basement for plenty of storage

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in a fenced backyard

- Pets considered on case-by-case with additional deposit

- Vouchers welcome!



Available Now!



(RLNE5420424)