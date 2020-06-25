All apartments in Baltimore
1646 E PRATT STREET
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

1646 E PRATT STREET

1646 East Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1646 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Washington Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Totally renovated 1 bedroom,1 bath unit and a den waiting for you to call home. Walk out your front door to dining, shops and entertainment. Washer and dryer included along with rear courtyard perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 E PRATT STREET have any available units?
1646 E PRATT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 E PRATT STREET have?
Some of 1646 E PRATT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 E PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1646 E PRATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 E PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1646 E PRATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1646 E PRATT STREET offer parking?
No, 1646 E PRATT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1646 E PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 E PRATT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 E PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 1646 E PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1646 E PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1646 E PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 E PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1646 E PRATT STREET has units with dishwashers.
