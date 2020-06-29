Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1644 WINFORD ROAD
1644 WINFORD ROAD
1644 Winford Road
No Longer Available
Location
1644 Winford Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Perring Loch
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY UPDATED* SPACIOUS ROOMS*HARDWOOD FLOORS*NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND SS APPLIANCES! MOVE RIGHT IN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1644 WINFORD ROAD have any available units?
1644 WINFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1644 WINFORD ROAD have?
Some of 1644 WINFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1644 WINFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1644 WINFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 WINFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1644 WINFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1644 WINFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 1644 WINFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1644 WINFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 WINFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 WINFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 1644 WINFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1644 WINFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1644 WINFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 WINFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 WINFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
