1636 NORMAL AVE

Make yourself at home in our lovely renovated 3 bedrooms and I bath family house, fully equipped with newly refurbished bathroom containing modern amenities and an overhead shower. The kitchen recently upgraded with the necessary facilities, caters to your convenience and comfort. The living, dining and bedrooms freshly upgraded and painted, offers a clean environment for comfort. This lovely home is readily available to accommodate the family of choice. Contact us today and set up an appointment to view.



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



(1) We do not accept previous Evictions | Felonies | Bankruptcies

(2) We do not accept government funded tenants

(3) Your net income needs to be at least 3 times the rental amount

(4) Application fee is $40

(5) We require 1st month rent plus 1 months security deposit

(6) Utilities are paid separately.