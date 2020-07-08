Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1635 Gorsuch Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1635 Gorsuch Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1635 Gorsuch Ave
1635 Gorsuch Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1635 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, partially finished basement, front porch, fenced in backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have any available units?
1635 Gorsuch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1635 Gorsuch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Gorsuch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Gorsuch Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave offer parking?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have a pool?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have accessible units?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland