Baltimore, MD
1635 Gorsuch Ave
1635 Gorsuch Ave

1635 Gorsuch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1635 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, partially finished basement, front porch, fenced in backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have any available units?
1635 Gorsuch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1635 Gorsuch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Gorsuch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Gorsuch Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave offer parking?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have a pool?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have accessible units?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 Gorsuch Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 Gorsuch Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

