1635 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Great Location that is with-in walking distance to Cross Street Market and all the excellent restaurants and bars of Federal Hill. The main level boasts hardwood floors in the living room with a half bath and an oversized eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and corian counters. The second level has two bedrooms and a full bath with jacuzzi tub. The lower level has the third bedroom or turn it into your den or office. Multi level decks and Off street parking make this a win-win!! Water/Sewer included in your rent. Make your appointment now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
