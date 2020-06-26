All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1635 CLARKSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1635 CLARKSON STREET
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

1635 CLARKSON STREET

1635 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1635 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location that is with-in walking distance to Cross Street Market and all the excellent restaurants and bars of Federal Hill. The main level boasts hardwood floors in the living room with a half bath and an oversized eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and corian counters. The second level has two bedrooms and a full bath with jacuzzi tub. The lower level has the third bedroom or turn it into your den or office. Multi level decks and Off street parking make this a win-win!! Water/Sewer included in your rent. Make your appointment now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 CLARKSON STREET have any available units?
1635 CLARKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 CLARKSON STREET have?
Some of 1635 CLARKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 CLARKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1635 CLARKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 CLARKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1635 CLARKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1635 CLARKSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1635 CLARKSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1635 CLARKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 CLARKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 CLARKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1635 CLARKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1635 CLARKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1635 CLARKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 CLARKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 CLARKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland