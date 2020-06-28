Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1633 WILKENS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1633 WILKENS AVENUE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1633 WILKENS AVENUE
1633 Wilkens Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1633 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
BEAUTIFUL FULLED RENEOVATED ROWHOME WITH LOTS OF CHARM * GORGOUS WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT * TOTALLY RENOVATED BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM* CALL ME TODAY IT WON'T LAST LONG
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1633 WILKENS AVENUE have any available units?
1633 WILKENS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1633 WILKENS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1633 WILKENS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 WILKENS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1633 WILKENS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1633 WILKENS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1633 WILKENS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1633 WILKENS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 WILKENS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 WILKENS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1633 WILKENS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1633 WILKENS AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 1633 WILKENS AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 1633 WILKENS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 WILKENS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 WILKENS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 WILKENS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland