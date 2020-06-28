All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

1633 WILKENS AVENUE

Location

1633 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
BEAUTIFUL FULLED RENEOVATED ROWHOME WITH LOTS OF CHARM * GORGOUS WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT * TOTALLY RENOVATED BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM* CALL ME TODAY IT WON'T LAST LONG

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

